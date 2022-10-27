Jaeger-LeCoultre marks 91 years of the Reverso with a pop-up New York café

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In partnership with Jaeger-LeCoultre

With a reversible dial and clean art deco aesthetic, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso changed the face of watchmaking upon its release in 1931. In the subsequent nine decades, the model has continued to epitomise innovative design in a host of elegant models, the new Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar pushing the technical boundaries even further with a marriage of two complications.

Now, Jaeger-LeCoultre is marking the 91st anniversary of an iconic watch with a celebration of the artistic spirit which inspires it. In 2021, The Reverso 1931 Café travelled to Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris, and Seoul, and now it arrives in New York, paying tribute to the chic design of the watch with a monochrome, art deco design. Each pop-up, inspired by the architectural city in which it is located, puts its own social and cultural spin on a distinctive urban style.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar (Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

The striking design of the Reverso 1931 Café in New York is complemented by the sweet treats of Paris-based chef Nina Métayer, who brings her award-winning expertise to creating pastries that nod to the Vallée de Joux, Jaeger-LeCoultre’s home. Swiss chocolate makes a sweet foil for mountain berries, nuts and honey, in creations that are pieces of art in their own right, nodding to an art deco aesthetic in their elegant form.

The New York venture coincides with a new aesthetic direction for the maison, with a collaboration with lettering artist Alex Trochut bringing a commitment to elegant design codes to life. The partnership, in the latest instalment in the ‘Made of Makers’ programme – Jaeger-LeCoultre’s collaborations with artists and designers from creative industries outside watchmaking – celebrates the links between horology and art. In this new collaboration, Trochut translates his experimental work with typography into a modern new alphabet for Jaeger-LeCoultre. His expressive and sculptural alphabet is set to be offered as a new way to personalise the engraving on a Reverso case back, as well as appearing in other forms further down the line.

The Reverso 1931 Café will be open 2 – 22 November 2022, jaeger-lecoultre.com

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar (Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)