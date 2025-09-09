Aston Martin pitches itself to a younger demographic with the new egg stroller

There have collaborations between stroller makers and car brands for many years, including a recent tie-in between Lamborghini and Silver Cross and Bentley’s own Convertible Stroller, as well as models from Audi, the Mercedes Baby collection, and many more (although there hasn’t been a McLaren Maclaren just yet).

egg3 stroller, Aston Martin edition (Image credit: Aston Martin / egg)

Now there's a new range from Aston Martin, replacing the company’s previous collection with Silver Cross. This time the British manufacturer has team up with egg, a sub-brand launched by BabyStyle in 2015. As the name suggests, egg products are cossetting and all-enveloping, providing that extra layer of protection that all new parents crave.

egg3 stroller, Aston Martin edition (Image credit: Aston Martin / egg)

In announcing egg as the company’s ‘official stroller partner’, Aston is hoping to provide another incentive for a family demographic, most of whom are likely to be behind the wheel of the DBX SUV (although we haven’t tried, we’d put money on the hefty egg not fitting into any of AM’s other models).

Detail of the egg3 stroller, Aston Martin edition (Image credit: Aston Martin / egg)

According to egg founder Andy Crane, ‘our retailers and parents have often described the egg as the Aston Martin of the stroller world - so in many ways, this partnership feels like a natural evolution.’ The new AM egg3 brings clear Aston design cues, even more so if you choose the green edition (two variations of grey are also available). With highlights in Racing Lime, the green draws a clear line to Aston Martin’s F1 team.

Detail of the egg3 stroller, Aston Martin edition (Image credit: Aston Martin / egg)

There are other fun parallels, such as the honeycomb-detailed wheels which evoke the pattern of the examples fitting to the limited-edition Valour and Victor. The stroller features the same quilting pattern as you’ll find on the interior of the DBX, and there are leather details that come from Aston Martin’s suppliers. And yes, there are Aston Martin wings badges aplenty, perfect for winning a round of playground one-upmanship.

Detail of the egg3 stroller, Aston Martin edition (Image credit: Aston Martin / egg)

‘The model sets a new benchmark for collaboration in our industry,’ says Crane, ‘it’s built not just on shared values, but on a deep creative synergy. Both Aston Martin and egg are driven by design, precision, and a deep-rooted respect for craftsmanship - this collaboration is the perfect meeting of minds.’

Detail of the egg3 stroller, Aston Martin edition (Image credit: Aston Martin / egg)

The Aston Martin edition egg3 stroller is available in three finishes (Image credit: Aston Martin / egg)

