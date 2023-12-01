OPPO celebrated smartphone photography excellence at Paris Photo 2023

In partnership with OPPO

The company took centre stage at the recent Paris Photo 2023 as an associate partner, the only smartphone brand taking part. During the exhibition, OPPO and Hasselblad announced plans to co-develop next-generation HyperTone Camera Systems. Following aesthetics, this next-generation camera system will help to redefine mobile imaging, blend technology with artistry, and usher in a new era in computational photography.

Paris Photo proved to be the perfect platform for OPPO to showcase its smartphone imaging capability, including its latest Find N3 series, which brings premium mobile photography to foldable smartphones. Taking another step towards smartphone camera supremacy, HyperTone will be followed by advanced camera systems developed in close collaboration with legendary Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

Showcasing the 2023 OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards

Photographer Ahei Huan (right) and a subject of some of his award-winning photographs (Image credit: Courtesy OPPO)

The event also provided the smartphone giant with an opportunity to showcase work from the 2023 OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards, a competition that explores new dimensions in smartphone photography. Over 700,000 entries were received from over 50 countries, all working to the theme of ‘Beyond the Image, Beyond Imagination’.

The judging panel included prize-winning documentary photographer Liu Xiangcheng, Norwegian photographer and Hasselblad Master Tina Signesdottir Hult, landscape photographer and member of the China Photographers' Association Wang Jianjun, and Hasselblad Ambassador and fashion photographer Yin Chao.

Photographers Tina Signesdottir Hult, Wang Jianjun, Yin Chao and Ahei Huan at Paris Photo 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy OPPO)

A total of 15 awards were given, with Chinese photographer Ahei Huan receiving the OPPO imagine IF Master of the Year (Gold Award). Huan’s series, Daughters of the Moon, documented the lives of the Yi people in the Daliang Mountains in Sichuan; work that also won him an invitation to the Hasselblad Image Training Camp.

The shortlisted entries to imagine IF were showcased across eight distinctive ‘chapters’, The Distant View, Portrait, Night Scenery, Colours, Landscape, The Taste of Memories, Light & Shadow, and Chapters of a Life. Paris Photo also provided an opportunity for OPPO to exhibit work by the judges, including Tina Signesdottir Hult’s intense portraiture and Wang Jianjun’s dramatic landscapes.

(Image credit: Courtesy OPPO)

OPPO believes that smartphone photography can unlock the world, revealing new insights into destinations and cultures. With this in mind, OPPO’s Find N3 Series Image Tour continued its photographic journey with a trip to Seville. Invited participants were given the chance to try out the new camera’s capabilities in one of Europe’s most photogenic cities. The Find N3 marks the first time that OPPO and Hasselblad’s flagship-level imaging quality has been incorporated into a folding device.

OPPO Find N3 screen (Image credit: Courtesy OPPO)

In 2024, OPPO and Hasselblad will launch their next generation of the ‘HyperTone Camera System’, building on the sophisticated set of aesthetic-driven algorithms that enhances portraiture, low light situations and even the way that photographs are displayed and rendered on the device’s folding screen. The HyperTone Camera System is poised to become the new benchmark for smartphone photography, by pushing the limits of what's possible in smartphone imaging, and by blending unparalleled image quality with the artistic legacy of one of the most iconic names in photography.

Photographer Wang Jianjun with one of his works (Image credit: Courtesy OPPO)

The OPPO Find N3 combines all the advantages of a folding device – compact, discreet and elegant – with the photographic capabilities of a flagship device. Thanks to the ongoing collaboration with Hasselblad, OPPO is ensuring that perfect images are on hand, regardless of the conditions.

For more information on OPPO’s activities at Paris Photo, the imagine IF Photography Awards and Project, and devices like the OPPO Find N3 and N3 Flip, visit OPPO.com and ParisPhoto.com

parisphoto.com