Swiss company USM shines new light on its timeless collections of modular furniture. A product so perfect it’s remained almost unchanged for nearly 50 years, the ‘USM Haller’ modular furniture system welcomes a discreet update. Now fitted with lighting and charging power, the system keeps its minimalist nature while expanding its functionality.
Designed in the 1960s based on architect Fritz Haller’s idea for a series of modular furnishings to meet different requirements, the eponymous system has become USM’s signature product and a universal storage solution. Its clever composition was developed by engineer Paul Schaerer, grandson of the company’s founder, in collaboration with Haller, to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the growing company. Most importantly, Schaerer developed a ball joint which became the key to the furniture’s modularity, a patented detail still in use today. USM products are still developed and manufactured at its original Münsingen, Switzerland, HQ and used widely as domestic or office storage, in public spaces and cultural institutions, and within some of the world’s best-known urban landmarks.
As with all USM products, the ‘USM Haller’ is designed and manufactured to last, so it is only fitting that the series would develop with the times, updated according to customers’ changing technological needs. The newly unveiled ‘USM Haller E’ series is equipped with dimmable, adjustable lights and power to charge a portable device. Both the USB ports and the lights are utterly discreet, becoming invisible when not in use.
All key elements of the collection feature a specially developed, integrated light mode: on the glass shelves, rear-facing lights create a setting for displayed objects, like a theatrical stage. Compartments can be completely illuminated, offering an ideal display for retail and exhibition spaces. In drawers, lights are sensor-controlled, turning on when the draws are opened to instantly illuminate objects inside. Lamps can be directed backwards –creating a soft glow – to set a dramatic or low-key mood. Similarly, 25-degree floor lights provide a discreet, ambient light that simultaneously highlights the units.
These new touches add functionality to the system, while enhancing what ‘USM Haller’ does best: discreetly celebrate the objects it contains, while also adding value to its surroundings.
This impactful innovation is only the start of a bigger leap that USM is planning for the next few years, as the company develops technological research to offer multiple creative solutions with its products. Just when you thought timeless perfection couldn’t be bettered.